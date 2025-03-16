‘Dr. Oz,’ top Trump nominee, says he’ll visit Malheur County soon

The doctor nominated to run the federal agency overseeing Medicaid has pledged to come to Malheur County soon after his confirmation.

Dr. Mehmet Oz made the commitment in response to questions from U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden during a confirmation hearing on Friday, March 14, before the Senate Finance Committee.

Oz is known by most people as the host of the daytime talk show “The Dr. Oz Show,” which ran in syndication from 2009 to 2022.

President Donald Trump has nominated Oz to serve as administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Medicaid has become a hot topic over concerns that budget cutting at the federal level will reduce health care for low-income Americans. The White House insisted in a statement issued March 11 that the president “will not cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid benefits” except to eliminate fraud.

The Medicaid program provides for largely free access to health care. In Oregon, that is done through the Oregon Health Plan.

Wyden pressed Oz during the hearing to stand against cuts to Medicaid, but didn’t get a clear response. The senator said reducing Medicaid would be “devastating” for rural America.

“The Oregon county with the highest share of residents who get their health insurance through Medicaid is Malheur County,” he said during the hearing. “This is an area, by the way, that Donald Trump won in the election by 70 percent.”

The Oregon Health Authority website shows that 51% of Malheur County’s population get benefits from Medicaid – the highest percentage of any county in Oregon. The agency reported that as of February 16,948 people in Malheur County are in the program.

The federal government covers 70% of the cost with the state picking up the rest.

Speaking to Oz, Wyden said, “I’d like to invite you this morning to come visit Malheur County if you are confirmed and see what this really means to rural communities.”

After joking about learning Wyden’s basketball jump shot, Oz responded that “I promise you I will be with you” in Malheur County. “If I’m allowed to do it, I’ll be there in 60 days.”

Alarm over potential cuts to Medicaid help emerged as Trump and Congressional Republicans move to reduce federal spending.

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, a Republican from Ontario, serves a Congressional district with the fifth-highest percentage of Medicaid beneficiaries of all districts, the New York Times reported last week.

Bentz now serves on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has been tasked with reducing federal spending in programs it oversees by $880 billion over 10 years. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office reported on March 5 that $8.2 trillion of the projected $8.7 trillion in spending under the committee’s jurisdiction is for Medicaid.

The ranking Democrat on the committee subsequently said in a statement that those calculations indicate Medicaid reductions are likely.

“The math doesn’t work without devastating Medicaid cuts,” said U.S. Rep. Franke Pallone, a New Jersey Democrat. “The reality is the only way Republicans can cut at least $880 billion within the Energy and Commerce Committee’s jurisdiction is by making deep, harmful cuts to Americans’ health care.”

Bentz has been fending off such claims in recent interviews with Oregon media outlets.

“Medicaid is a truly indispensable lifeline for many people, many of them in my district,” Bentz told Portland’s KATU television. “It’s one of the programs put together for our most vulnerable and that is a good thing.”

He said those with Medicaid benefits have “no need” to fear losing them. He said people receiving Medicaid but who aren’t eligible should be removed and he supports requiring some recipients be required to work.

Noting the charge to his House committee, Bentz told KATU recently that a “big chunk” of the $880 billion “will be coming from places that have nothing to do with health care.”

However, in February he told OPB’s “Think Out Loud” that “health care will be one of the focal points, and the types of things we’ve been looking at include the possibility of a work requirement for those who are able to work.”

He explained, “What I’ve been trying to do is say, let’s look at this program because as we are currently proceeding down this path, it’s not sustainable.”

