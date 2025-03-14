Ontario considers disbanding diversity group over Trump moves

The Ontario City Council is considering disbanding the volunteer diversity committee, fearing the city could lose federal money by crossing the Trump administration.

City Manager Dan Cummings recommended shutting down the committee in a staff report considered by the council on Monday, March 11. His recommendation surprised members of the diversity committee, who weren’t told of the possible action.

The council didn’t immediately act on Cummings’ recommendation. Instead, they asked he get formal legal advice on the city’s obligation.

The city established the Diversity Advisory Committee in 2017.

“The Diversity Advisory Committee provides a means of intentional communication between the community’s diverse cultures and communities with the City’s elected and appointed officials,” according to the city’s website. “The Committee provides listening ears for the City’s diverse cultures and socioeconomic circumstances.”

The worry about the committee was triggered by Trump’s order in January ending “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs in federal agencies and among federal contractors.

“Do we want to go against that mandate?” Cummings asked councilors. He said his judgment was the order barred the operation of the city committee.

Cummings said in a later interview he hadn’t read the executive order before preparing his recommendation or discussing it with the council.

Trump’s order directed “the termination of all discriminatory programs… activities in the Federal Government.”

Federal agencies were ordered to end “all DEI, DEIA, and “environmental justice” offices and positions (including but not limited to “Chief Diversity Officer” positions); all “equity action plans,” “equity” actions, initiatives, or programs, “equity-related” grants or contracts.”

The order doesn’t specifically cite local governments such as the city of Ontario. Trump did order federal agencies to list “federal grantees who received federal funding to provide or advance DEI, DEIA, or “environmental justice” programs, services, or activities since January 20, 2021.”

A federal judge enjoined the Trump administration from terminating any contracts through the order while a lawsuit challenges its legality.

Cummings said he saw a risk the city might lose two pending federal grants if it persisted with a diversity committee.

He cited a $500,000 federal grant for work force development and another $500,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service for park work.

“Do we put those at risk?” Cummings asked.

He said the city would likely seek millions more in federal funding, such as for street work.

Cummings in his report and comments to the council indicated the diversity committee has not fully functioned.

“Since the formation of the committee, it has struggled with recruiting and keeping its membership,” he said.

Eddie Melendrez, a former Ontario councilor, urged the council to keep the committee. He said he would apply to serve.

Bill Carter, a committee member, said he was “a little shocked” to hear of plans to disband the committee just as it’s getting traction with new members.

He pointed out the city spends no money, including federal funds, on the committee.

“I don’t quite understand that that is really a conflict with federal law,” Carter said.

Councilor Adrianna Contreras is the council’s liaison to the diversity committee.

She noted the committee had two new members recently with an application for another. The city should give the committee a fresh chance to perform.

“I don’t think we should disband it,” she said.

She said she was “frustrated” that committee members hadn’t been alerted to Cummings’ recommendation.

Cummings had suggested the committee might convert to a private group with no ties to the city. Others suggested simply changing the name to escape federal attention.

Councilor John Kirby noted the issue of such committees is a “hot topic” in local government across the state. Deschutes County commissioners by a split vote last month ended the county’s diversity committee.

A spokesman for the League of Oregon Cities said the group is providing no guidance to local cities. Instead, city governments are being advised to get their own legal advice.

That’s what the Ontario council directed after considering Cummings’ recommendation.

Councilor Ken Hart said he wasn’t comfortable with disbanding the committee at this point.

“I don’t like the city of Ontario being told what to do, whether it’s from the governor sometimes or the president,” he said. “If we think it’s important to our constituency and to what we do, sometimes it’s a risk.”

