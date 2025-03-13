Readers win prizes in Ontario Library program

The Ontario Community Library wrapped up its winter reading program recently by announcing awards.

From coloring contests to raffles, the 10-week program for children and adults had something for everyone, according to children’s librarian Dorreen Jones. She said about 200 people participated.

A coloring contest produced six winners from different age groups with separate contests for teens and adults, according to Jones. She said the library staff chose the coloring contest winners by doing a “blind judging,” where the names were covered for each entry.

Coloring contest winners included Mamushi Mistry in the 1-3 group, Janki Mistry, 4-6; Seraya Rose Thornfeldt, 7-9; and Mercer Thornfeldt, 10-12. Marigold Enloe and Carrie Mitchel won in the teen and adult categories.

Jones said the program also featured a reading raffle where staff issued children up to 12 a raffle ticket for every four hours they spent reading. Jones said teens and adults earned tickets for reading books.

For the first time this year, staff added specific activities that those age 12 and under could do instead of reading, provided a parent signed the ticket. She said completing tasks such as cleaning their room could earn them a raffle ticket.

The library raffled off gift baskets filled with prizes for children and adults.

For the children, Caleb Fuller, Laynna Thompson, Cloud Gross and Kara Rojas won gift baskets, while Mikey Dearmond and Christiane Sheehan won in the adult category.

Jones said during the program, everyone who came into the library had a chance to guess the number of gumballs in a jar. She said the two who came the closest were Victoria Waits in the 12 and under group and Christy Wang for the 13 and up group.

According to a flyer for the program, the idea is give all age groups an incentive to read. Science has shown regular reading leads to reduced stress and improved sleep and concentration, among other benefits, according to the program information.

Jones said the program is partly funded through a state reading grant and the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that supports the library.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

