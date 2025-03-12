Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of March 12, 2025

NOTICE OF THE 90TH ANNUAL MEETING

The 90th Annual Meeting of Farmers Supply Cooperative will be held at the Boulevard Grange Hall, 3890 HWY 201, Ontario, Oregon on Thursday, March 13, 2025 beginning at 12:00 p.m.. This will be a joint annual meeting of the Members and Board of Directors. Lunch will be served at noon.

Agenda:

1. Election – Director, District 4; Director, District 1

2. Any other business that may be presented at the meeting to be considered

3. Annual Audit report

4. Door prizes

Board of Directors

Ken Laubacher, Secretary

Farmers Supply Cooperative

Publish Dates: March 5 and 12, 2025.

*****

NOTICE OF ANNUAL LANDOWNERS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting of landowners within Malheur Drainage District will be held at the Plaza Inn Restaurant, 812 SW 4th Avenue, in the City of Ontario, Oregon, on the 19th day of March, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. The agenda will be:

(1) Election of a Supervisor for a three-year term.

(2) Consideration of the annual financial report for the District.

(3) Other business as may properly come before the meeting.

MALHEUR DRAINAGE DISTRICT

/s/_______________________________

By: Michael Blackaby, Secretary

Published: March 12, 2025

*****

