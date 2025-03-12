Obituary from the Enterprise, March 12, 2025: Donna Kemble (Whitaker)

In Loving Memory of

Donna Kemble (Whitaker)

Dec 15, 1943 – Feb 3, 2025

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Donna Kemble, who left us on February 3, 2025, at the age of 81. Born on December 15, 1943, in San Francisco, CA, to Delbert and Irene Whitaker, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Kemble.

Donna’s life was filled with love, kindness, generosity, and devotion to her family. She was known for her boundless creativity and determination in all that she pursued. Her love for God was infectious, and she never met a stranger without sharing the goodness of her faith. Donna embodied strength and resilience, facing three battles with cancer with unwavering faith and courage. She was a true fighter, inspiring all who knew her with her determination and love.

She was a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, survived by her three children: Wendy & (Mark) Joyce, Vicki & (Anthony) Mehl, and Allen Kemble. She was also a proud grandmother to Regan & (Jonothan) Fricke, Martin & (Brooke) Joyce, Macy Houston engaged to (Jack Ciaburri), Micah & (Samantha) Houston, Nick & (Sage) Joyce, and Lauren Mehl. Her legacy continues through her three beloved great-granddaughters: Isla May Fricke, Iris Rain Houston, and Rory Ray Joyce.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 23, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Christian Life Fellowship (CLF) in Ontario, Oregon. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her remarkable journey and the love she shared. A dinner will follow the service, with the main course provided; guests are welcome to bring a favorite side dish or dessert to share.

