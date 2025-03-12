Nyssa School Board gives Hawkins a good review

The Nyssa School Board believes the district’s superintendent is performing well.

According to a four-page evaluation of Ryan Hawkins, superintendent of the Nyssa School District, received generally positive “consensus from staff.”

“Things are going better,” the board wrote. “People seem to be happy, but need more communication of the happenings of the district to staff.”

The board evaluated Hawkins in a closed session on Feb. 10. Board members individually completed assessment sheets as part of the standard review.

Hawkins said the review did not result in a raise. He is paid an annual salary of $122,800.

The evaluation assessed Hawkins across four categories, including communication, facilities and programs, student safety and success and engagement with learning systems and teaching.

On communication, the board praised Hawkins for his community involvement, including partnerships with Lifeways, the county’s primary mental health provider, and Treasure Valley Community College.

The board also gave him high marks for updating the district calendar but said they are not always seeing events on the school’s website. The review said board members also weren’t getting the weekly athletic calendar updates.

The board also commended Hawkins for setting a priority to learn Spanish so that he can connect more with the community. More than half the district is Hispanic, according to the Oregon Department of Education.

The board members also complimented Hawkins on taking resources into the community, from taking books to the onion packing sheds where parents work to visiting the local food pantry.

The board was critical of the progress being made on the district’s dual language program through which students receive instruction in English and the language they speak at home. The board said they want to see more of a focus on hiring teachers who are qualified to teach the program.

Overall, Hawkins said he was happy with the evaluation. This puts him a better position for when he goes before the board for a full evaluation next year.

Hawkins has worked in the Nyssa school system since 2016. The board hired him as its permanent superintendent in March 2024.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.