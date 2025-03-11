Vale Community Steak & Crab feed around the corner

The Vale Community Steak & Crab feed is on tap for Saturday, March 15, at the Vale Fire Hall.

Sponsored by the Vale Community Coalition, the event raises money for the Vale Parks and Recreation Department.

Zach Knapp, Vale Community Coalition vice president, said the event also brings people together and allows them to talk about the positive things happening in the community and brainstorm ideas for future projects.

“Lots of folks enjoy getting out there and just seeing their friends,” he said. “It’s just a fun night for everybody.”

According to an event flyer, the feed will include a drive-thru portion from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., a sit-down dinner will be served inside the fire hall at 950 Hope St. in Vale.

Knapp said this year’s event would essentially be a carbon copy of last year’s fundraiser. He joked that when he approached the Vale City Council for permission to hold the event at the Fire Hall, he told the council, “rinse and repeat.”

“We’re going to do everything we did last year all over again,” Knapp said.

There are three choices for the drive-thru dinner:

Combo: Two crab halves, 16-ounce ribeye steak, potatoes, baked beans, green salad and a roll – $50

Steak meal: 16-ounce ribeye, potatoes, baked beans, green salad and a roll – $40.

Crab meal: Two crab halves, baked beans, green salad and a roll – $40.

The sit-down dinner will include hot and cold crab, rib eye steak, potatoes, baked beans, green salad and rolls. Soda, beer and wine will be sold. A single ticket for the sit-down event is $60 and $350 for a table of six.

Tickets are available for purchase at Malheur Drug in Vale, Vale City Hall or online.

For more information, email [email protected].

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.