Students ready for county spelling bee

Area students will head to Nyssa this week for the ninth annual Malheur County Spelling Bee.

Matt Murray, federal programs director and former principal of Nyssa Elementary School, started the annual competition during his tenure.

Murray said he expects more than 100 first­– through eighth-grade students from 18 schools in Malheur County to compete.

“One will be crowned the new top speller in Malheur County,” he said.

Nyssa Elementary School will host the competition on Thursday, March 13. The event is free and open to the public and will be streamed online.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 8 a.m. The event will conclude with a championship round at about 11:15 a.m. and an award ceremony at noon.

Last year’s top speller was Nyssa’s Alexis Camarillo, an eighth grader. Murray said this will be her last year to compete.

This year, Murray said, there are about $1,000 in scholarships is on the line.

