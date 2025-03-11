No sale for Vale mushroom plant, agent reports

The pending sale of the long-shuttered Vale mushroom plant to an Oregon company proposing to produce alternative leather was “terminated” two weeks ago.

Marty Justus, owner of Colliers Four Star Real Estate in Ontario, said on Friday, March 7, that the potential sale of the facility to Vale Textiles “was terminated.” Justus provided no explanation as to who terminated the sale or why.

The development leaves uncertain the fate of Vale Textiles’ plan to open an industrial operation to produce leather-like material from mushrooms. The proposal was seen as a way to bring potentially hundreds of jobs to Vale while refurbishing a derelict plant that has become a community eyesore.

Tim Stephenson of Adrian, founder of Vale Textiles, didn’t respond to requests for comment. He was long in the mortgage business and later the legal marijuana industry. His company has been testing development of its leather-like product in a home in St. Helens.

Taylor Rembowski, Malheur County economic development director, has worked for more than a year to help the project, including working to arrange public financing. He didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Vale Textiles had been counting on $4 million in public funding to launch the operation. Some $3 million was being sought from the state’s economic development agency, Business Oregon.

And the company had appeared before the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board in pursuit of a $1 million grant. Executive Director Shawna Peterson, the board’s executive director, reported that Vale Textiles asked her to suspend its application. She said the company expected to revive its application once the property acquisition was done.

Peterson said by email on Saturday she was unaware the sale had been canceled.

Vale Textiles was under contract to acquire the Vale industrial complex by the end of 2024, according to remarks in December by Stephenson, the company’s chief executive officer. His company listed the cost for the Vale plant at $1.65 million.

Tyler Smith, an attorney representing the property owner, responded to a request for information on the status of the sale with one comment.

“Will your new story be another hit piece on the entrepreneur leading the effort to bring some much-needed economic opportunity to the community that needs jobs and redevelopment?” he wrote on Friday, March 7.

The Enterprise reported in January that submissions by Vale Textiles showed that it needed public funding for nearly all of its initial operating costs. The company had projected to be in business by early 2025 and eventually expanding to employ 70 people.

According to the newspaper’s investigation, Stephenson wouldn’t identify how much money the company had or how it would finance the Vale plant purchase. The Enterprise reported Stephenson was seeking public funding for his venture while he owed income taxes and credit card debts.

Nearly a year ago, Stephenson won the public endorsement of the Malheur County Court and state Rep. Mark Owens, the Crane Republican. Stephenson got separate letters encouraging funding for his operation. Those letters cited Vale Textile’s relationship with Columbia Sportswear, the Oregon clothing manufacturer.

Company officials, however, said they knew nothing of Vale Textiles or Stephenson and said it did not issue a letter of recommendation.

Stephenson, however, submitted to public officials a document he said was a letter of support from the company.

Soon after the Enterprise report, Stephenson retracted the letter.

Public records obtained from Rembowski showed that Stephenson wrote to the county commissioners and Owens that he had “removed” what he still referred to as a “letter of support” from the border board submission.

“Please know that the Columbia Sportswear letter of support was removed from the grant even before the article was published,” Stephenson wrote to Owens in a Jan. 13 email.

Stephenson also told Owens and the county commissioners that Vale Textiles provided the border board “proof” of financial backing for the project.

Peterson said by email Friday, March 7, that her agency had received no such proof.

Owens responded to Stephenson in a Jan. 13 email that he was “still supportive” of the project despite what the records revealed. The legislator didn’t respond to requests for comment from the Enterprise.

County commissioners do not appear to have pulled their support of the project.

One member of the border board has reservations, revealed in communications with state officials.

Ron Haidle, former chief executive of Malheur Federal Credit Union, said in an email last month that Vale Textiles was representing $8.7 million in “self-funding” but lists a $3 million grant it had yet to receive from the state as part of the source of the funds.

Feather Sams Huesties of Business Oregon advised Haidle that the state could provide some funding, depending on the border board’s decision.

She noted she couldn’t share much because the state had entered a nondisclosure agreement with Vale Textiles. The contract prohibits the state from sharing information with other parties.

Haidle wrote Huesties that the border board was being asked to approve a grant without “sufficient information.” Asking the border board to issue a $1 million grant while lacking access to state information is “comparable to playing poker blindfolded.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Local firm aims to reopen Vale’s shuttered mushroom plant

Oregon company looking to revive Vale’s mushroom plant to produce alternative leather

Adrian man with troubled financial past seeks millions from public for Vale project

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.