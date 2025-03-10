PHOTOS: Mustangs first state semifinal appearance in over 25 years

The Jordan Valley Mustangs fifth-place finish at the 1A state girls basketball tournament was by all measures remarkable.

This year was the Mustangs first state semifinal appearance since 1999, according to the Oregon School Activities Association.

The Mustangs held their own against Union in the semifinal game on Friday, March 7, but the momentum shifted to the Bobcats. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42.

The following day, the Mustangs dropped their consolation game to claim third place to Imbler, 48-39.

Jordan Valley finished the season 25-5 and 10-1 in league play.

Jordan Valley’s Meg Eiguren attempts to knock the ball loose from the grip of a Union opponent on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Claire Collins (11) passes the ball on Friday, March 7, as Union’s Millie Miller attempts to block it during the Mustangs state semifinal game. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley girls high school basketball fans cheer for the Mustangs on Friday, March 7, during their team’s state semifinal game against the Union Bobcats in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to the Bobcats 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley and Union girls basketball players fight for the ball on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against Union. The Jordan Valley team fell to the Bobcats 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Kyndra Williams drives the ball on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against Union in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Claire Collins, a senior, keeps the ball from a defender on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against the Bobcats. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley girls head basketball coach Kelsi Skinner during the Mustangs state semifinal game on Friday, March 7, against Union. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Claire Collins (11), a senior, keeps the ball from a defender on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against the Bobcats. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Kenzie Tuttle passes the ball on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against Union. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan during a break in the action on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Meg Eiguren attempts to take a shot on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Union’s Kaelyn Shoemaker (left) and Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan fight for position on Friday, March 7, during the state semifinal game in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Meg Eiguren takes the ball down the court on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against the Bobcats. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley girls head basketball coach Kelsi Skinner talks to her team during a timeout on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal against Union. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Shyanne Williams high fives her teammates on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against the Union Bobcats, in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to the Bobcats 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley defenders Jalee Maestrejuan (left) and Claire Collins (right) flank Union’s Millie Miller from both sides on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley girls high school basketball fans cheer for the Mustangs on Friday, March 7, during their team’s state semifinal game against the Union Bobcats in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to the Bobcats 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan (left) fights for a rebound on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against Union. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Mesa Mackenzie, freshman, looks to pass the ball on Friday, March 7, during the state semifinal game against Union. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Kenzie Tuttle takes the ball down the court on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against the Union Bobcats in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to the Bobcats 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Kyndra Williams looks to get by a Union Bobcat defender on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against Union. The Jordan Valley team fell to the Bobcats 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan (23) leaps for the ball on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against Union in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Kyndra Williams, a senior, looks to pass the ball on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against the Union Bobcats. The Jordan Valley team fell to the Bobcats 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan pulls up to take a shot on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Meg Eiguren keeps the ball from Union’s Sawyer Shoemaker (21) on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



Jordan Valley’s Kyndra Williams shoots a free throw on Friday, March 7, during the Mustangs state semifinal game against Union in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team fell to Union 54-42. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)









