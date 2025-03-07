Vale News: History talk, happy feet at senior center

What a wonderful day it was on the first day of March, with springlike weather and flowers wanting to peek their little heads out – when just last week we were wondering if dear ol’ Winter would ever leave.

At the Senior Center in Vale, we are ready for spring not only in the weather but in the spring of our poor aging feet. We still have the foot clinics, but will be making a few changes. Our clients are many and our grant only supports so many a month, so there is new pricing; the grant will pick up $15 and the patient will pay $20. The new pricing will start April 1.

• This month, the Malheur Country Historical Society will feature historian, author and genealogist Mark Goddard from Moscow, Idaho, at its March 13 meeting at the Senior Center. Goddard, born and mostly raised in what he calls “his beloved Oregon,” especially Eastern Oregon, will talk about how his ancestors came to eastern Oregon in one of the early wagon trains settling first in the John Day Valley, and then later in Ironside and the Malheur Basin.

His book “Pioneering life in Ironside and The Malheur Basin” tells of the life of the early pioneers who settled there, how they survived the harsh winters, dry summers and how they and their descendants started schools, churches, and government institutions. He also wrote “After the Wagon Wheel I and II” and his latest book “Blending Families at the end of the Trail” sparked a interest for us as the name Zumwalt is in this book, my husband worked for this man’s great-grandson in a little community called Perrydale. He says he’s not a speaker but a conversationalist so if you like history, humor and books, come to hear him. He will bring some of his books and will autograph them.

Lunch is $15 and features stew, baking powder biscuits, salad and dessert.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.