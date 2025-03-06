PHOTOS: Jordan Valley girls hoops headed to state semifinals with win over Country Christian

The Jordan Valley Mustangs punched their ticket to a semifinal match in the 1A girls basketball state playoffs.

The Mustangs handily defeated Country Christian 43-32 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, March 5, in Baker City.

The Jordan Valley squad faces top-ranked Union (25-2, 10-0) in a game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 7 in Baker City.

The fifth-ranked Mustangs are 25-3 and 10-1 in league play.

Jordan Valley High School fans traveled to Baker City on Wednesday, March 5, to see the girls basketball team take on Country Christian at the state quarterfinals in Baker City. The Mustangs defeated the Country Christian team 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game on Friday, March 7, at Baker High School in Baker City at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player pulls up to take a shot on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player looks for an open teammate on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley basketball player leaps for a rebound on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player looks for an open teammate on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley girls basketball team coaches call a play during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Mustangs defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Mesa Mackenzie, freshman, takes a shot from the line on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against the Cougars in Baker City. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Country Christian 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley basketball player dives for a loose ball on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Meg Eiguren (21) passes the ball on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Claire Collins, a senior, passes the ball during her team’s state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Mustangs defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley basketball player fights for position under the rim on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Mesa Mackenzie, a freshman, looks to pass the ball during the state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Kenzie Tuttle, a senior, moves the ball down the court during the state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley girls basketball players fight for a loose ball on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley defenders surround a Country Christian player on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley player looks to pass the ball on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley player fights for a rebound on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley basketball player takes a shot on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley player shoots the ball on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Meg Eiguren (21) runs the ball down the court on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Country Christian defenders swarm Jordan Valley’s Jalee Maestrejuan during the state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley defenders surround a Country Christian player on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Jordan Valley girls basketball player keeps the ball from defenders during the state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley basketball player Meg Eiguren, a senior, looks for an open teammate on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jordan Valley’s Claire Collins looks for an open teammate on Wednesday, March 5, during the Mustangs state quarterfinal game against Country Christian. The Jordan Valley team defeated the Cougars 43-32 and will face Union in the semifinal game at Baker High School in Baker City on Friday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

