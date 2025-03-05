Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of March 5, 2025

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: March 5, 2025

*****

NOTICE OF THE 90TH ANNUAL MEETING

The 90th Annual Meeting of Farmers Supply Cooperative will be held at the Boulevard Grange Hall, 3890 HWY 201, Ontario, Oregon on Thursday, March 13, 2025 beginning at 12:00 p.m.. This will be a joint annual meeting of the Members and Board of Directors. Lunch will be served at noon.

Agenda:

1. Election – Director, District 4; Director, District 1

2. Any other business that may be presented at the meeting to be considered

3. Annual Audit report

4. Door prizes

Board of Directors

Ken Laubacher, Secretary

Farmers Supply Cooperative

Publish Dates: March 5 and 12, 2025.

*****

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: March 5, 2025

*****

