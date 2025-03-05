Obituary from the Enterprise, March 5, 2025: John David Shurtliff and Dick Wilson

John David Shurtliff

June 18, 1940 – Feb 18, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that the family of John David Shurtliff announce his passing on February 18, 2025 at the age of 84.

John was born on June 18, 1940 in Reno, Nevada to the late David and Helyn (Robinette) Shurtliff. The family would move to Susanville, California where he would remember hearing the logging mills blow their whistles when the end of World War II was declared. After the sudden passing of his father in 1953, the family would settle in Vale, Oregon. John graduated from Vale Union High School in 1958 and went on to Oregon State University (go Beavers). There he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and the OSU ROTC Order of the Silver Wings drill team. He graduated with a degree in Education in 1963 and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force.

His first assignment was at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico where he would meet Carmalita Cotrufello, the love of his life. Despite thinking the best first move would be to throw her into a pool, they were wed on June 19, 1965. John would go on to two tours of duty during the Vietnam War for which he was awarded a Bronze Star along with other meritorious medals in recognition of his service. The family would move to Denver, CO, Suitland, MD, Bonn and Wiesbaden, Germany, and finally Dale City, Virginia where John would retire as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1984. He would continue working in support of the defense of the United States as a government contractor for 20 more years. During this brief break in assignments, he learned to kayak, scuba dive, and how to appraise real estate before he realized his dream of being an educator as the first school counselor for St. Luke School in McLean, Virginia. He finally retired for good in 2018 and devoted himself to his family, especially his grandchildren.

Our Dad loved sports especially OSU football and baseball, the Washington Commanders, and the Nationals. He was a golfer, bowler, coach, religious education teacher, and our biggest fan. He loved trains having grown up with Lionel model trains and was an avid stamp collector; all things he shared with his children and grandchildren. He had a quick quip for any situation (“Horsefeathers!” and “We? You got a mouse in your pocket?” being favorites) and loved a good gathering of friends and family. He was the best husband, father, and Pop-pop we could have ever asked for.

John is survived by Carmy, his wife of 59 years, his children: Stacey, David and wife Roxanne, John, Stephen and wife Theresa, and Susan and husband Shane, and his beloved grandchildren: Madeleine, Kira, Gemma, and Liam. He also leaves behind his sister Judy Hooper, nieces Laura, Amy, Tiffaney, and nephew Aaron. He was preceded in death by his parents David and Helyn, his brother Jim Shurtliff, and niece Erika Shurtliff.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 6th at 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Mountcastle Funeral Home 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, VA 22193. A Mass of Chrisian Burial will be held on Friday, March 7th at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 12975 Purcell Road, Manassas, VA 20112. Burial will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to One More Wave.

*****

Dick Wilson

May 6, 1953 – Feb 16, 2025

Dick Wilson, a former Drewsey and Harney County resident, passed away on Feb 16, 2025, in St. Alphonsus Hospital in Ontario, Oregon. Dick Franklin Wilson was born to Bessie Delia McKeen and Eston Elwood (Dick) Wilson on May 6,1953, in Ontario, Oregon. He was an only child and spent his childhood years in areas near Drewsey, Harper, and Vale, Oregon. Dick’s dad passed away in 1966, when Dick was only 13 years old. He spent a considerable amount of time living with his Aunt Alice Clark who lived near Drewsey. Dick attended elementary schools at Harper, Vale, Drewsey and Pine Creek, and graduated from Crane Union High School in 1972. Following graduation, he worked for various ranches all over Oregon.

In 1979, he met the love of his life, Charlette A. Shepherd Schoettle. Dick and Charlette got married in Winnemucca, Nevada, on Nov 2,1979. They had two children together. Mary Alice was born to Dick and Charlette in 1980, and Daniel Eston was born in 1982. They also raised Charlette’s son, Brian Schoettle. They raised their children primarily in Drewsey and Harper.

He spent his life working on several ranches across eastern Oregon, operating heavy equipment for various contractors, and finally working for and retiring from the Oregon State Highway Department. Following retirement, Dick and Charlette purchased a home in Ontario where they have spent many happy years together. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was a phenomenal camp cook at hunting camp and family reunions, many of which he organized. He also enjoyed working on equipment and always had a project or two going.

Dick is survived by his wife, Charlette; his daughter, Mary Alice Ray and husband Jason Ray; his son Daniel Wilson; his stepson, Brian Schoettle; and grandchildren Aubrey Ray and Kaden Ray; as well as numerous cousins.

There will be a Celebration of life for Dick Wilson on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 1PM – 5 PM PST. It will be held at Cowboy’s Bar & Grill, 830 SE 1st Ave, Ontario, OR. All are invited to come and gather to tell stories and remember the Great Dick Wilson. There will be food and drinks available for purchase. For those of you traveling there are motels close to Cowboy’s. Please RSVP to Mary and Jason Ray so that they can give Cowboy’s an estimated headcount.

*****

