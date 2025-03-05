Coming Up: Vale Book Club, Cairo potluck, concerts

BOOKS: “The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson will be discussed by members of the Vale Book Club at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at the home of Carol Spears, 686 Cottage St. S. Twylla Hayden will facilitate the discussion. The book is a dystopian novel with a touch of romance, adventure and mystery. Set in North Korea, the story deals with propaganda, identity and state power themes.

For the April 3 meeting, the club will read “Scribbling the Cat” by Alexandra Fuller.

For more information, call Lucy Hutchens, 208-739-6954, or Marge Mitchell, 208-739-6777.

CAIRO: There will be a community potluck get-together at 5 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Boulevard Grange. People are invited to bring a favorite dish and their photos of past chili feeds held at Cairo Elementary School. For information, call Iran Trenkel, 541-212-2918 or Renae Corn at 208-707-1540.

TAMALES: The Nyssa Senior Center will host a Tamale Lunch Fundraiser on Friday, March 7 from noon to 1 p.m. or until the tamales are all gone. The cost is $10 per plate per person and includes a tamale, rice, beans, drink and dessert. The Nyssa Senior Center is located at 316 Good Avenue.

FUSION: Quarteto Nuevo will bring a blend of jazz, classical and world music to Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Saturday, March 8. The show starts at 7 p.m. in the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theatre. The performance is part of the Community Concerts of Treasure Valley series. Tickets are available at the door and online at 4rcc.com.

MEETINGS

Monday, March 10

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 2 p.m., agenda posted at cemetery office.

Tuesday, March 11

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 7 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale.

Thursday, March 13

• Malheur Country Historical Society meeting, 11:30 a.m., Vale Senior Center.

• Vale Irrigation District Board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale.

