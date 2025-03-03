PHOTOS: Vale girls route Lakeview 63-18, head to state quarterfinals

The Vale High School girls basketball team is moving to the state quarterfinals after a Saturday, March 1, 63-18 route of Lakeview.

The third-ranked 3A Vikings (24-1) will face Burns on Thursday, March 6 in Bend (19-7).

Fans packed the high school’s gym on Saturday as the girls squad makes another state championship run. Last year the Vikings made it to the semifinals but lost by a point to Corbett.

Meanwhile, the fifth-ranked 1A Jordan Valley girls basketball team bested New Hope Christian 52.31. The Mustangs will face Country Christian in Baker City on Wednesday, March 5.

A Vale girls basketball player is swarmed by Lakeview defenders on Saturday, March 1, during the Vikings 63-18 playoff game win at home. The Vale team faces Burns in the quarterfinals in Bend on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Dancers with Studio 17 entertain the halftime crowd at Vale High School on Saturday, March 1, during the Vale girls basketball team’s state playoff game against Lakeview. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale girls basketball player looks for an open teammate on Saturday, March 1, during the Vikings 63-18 playoff game win at home. The Vale team faces Burns in the quarterfinals in Bend on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Hometown fans packed the gym at Vale High School for the school’s girls’ basketball team on Saturday, March 1 for the second round of the state playoffs. The Vale team handily defeated Lakeview 63-18. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Dancers with Studio 17 entertain the halftime crowd at Vale High School on Saturday, March 1, during the Vale girls basketball team’s state playoff game against Lakeview. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Lakeview’s Danica Shullanberger and Vale’s Karlee Crane fight for position under the basket on Saturday, March 1, during Vale’s 63-18 win over Lakeview in the second round of the state playoffs. The Vale team will face Burns in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 6 in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale High School basketball player takes a shot on Saturday, March 1, during the Vikings 63-18 state playoff win at home. The Vale team will face Burns in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 6 in Bend. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Brynlee Hartley, a senior, drops back to take a shot on Saturday, March 1, during the Vikings 63-18 state playoff game win at home over Lakeview. The Vale team faces Burns in the quarterfinals in Bend on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Young fans take in the action on Saturday, March 1, during the Vale High School girls basketball team’s state playoff game against Lakeview at home. The Vale team routed Lakeview 63-18 and will face Burns in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Hometown fans packed the gym at Vale High School for the school’s girls’ basketball team on Saturday, March 1 for the second round of the state playoffs. The Vale team handily defeated Lakeview 63-18. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Dancers with Studio 17 entertain the halftime crowd at Vale High School on Saturday, March 1, during the Vale girls basketball team’s state playoff game against Lakeview. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Brynlee Hartley makes her entrance on Saturday, March 1, ahead of the Vikings 63-18 state playoff win over Lakeview. The Vale team faces Burns in the quarterfinals in Bend on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Kesley Stepleton makes her entrance on Saturday, March 1, ahead of the Vikings 63-18 state playoff win over Lakeview. The Vale team faces Burns in the quarterfinals in Bend on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Dancers with Studio 17 entertain the halftime crowd at Vale High School on Saturday, March 1, during the Vale girls basketball team’s state playoff game against Lakeview. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale and Lakeview girls basketball players battle it out under the rim on Saturday, March 1, during Vale’s 63-18 win over Lakeview. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Kesley Stepleton on Saturday, March 1, blows by a defender during the Vikings 63-18 state playoff game win at home over Lakeview. The Vale team faces Burns in the quarterfinals in Bend on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Young fans take in the action on Saturday, March 1, during the Vale High School girls basketball team’s state playoff game against Lakeview at home. The Vale team routed Lakeview 63-18 and will face Burns in the state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale girls basketball player looks for an open teammate on Saturday, March 1, during the Vikings 63-18 playoff game win at home. The Vale team faces Burns in the quarterfinals in Bend on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Izzy Maag takes a shot on Saturday, March 1, during the Vikings 63-18 playoff game win at home over Lakeview. The Vale team faces Burns in the quarterfinals in Bend on Thursday, March 6. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)



