Couple unharmed in Ontario fire, four dogs perish

A couple escaped a Sunday, March 2, home fire in Ontario, but lost four dogs in the blaze.

Capt. Jared Gammage of Ontario Fire and Rescue said on Monday, March 3, that the residents’ house at 1088 S.W. 5th Ave., Unit 2. was completely lost due to significant smoke damage. He said crews rescued two of six dogs that lived at the home once firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Gammage said there two homes on the property, which are separated by a fence. He said the neighboring house was not damaged.

According to Gammage the Oregon State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

An Ontario fire on Sunday, March 2, destroyed a home at 1088 S.W. 5th Ave., Unit 2. While the residents escaped unharmed, four dogs perished in the blaze. (ONTARIO FIRE AND RESCUE photo)

