Boys and Girls Club fundraiser set for March 7 at Four Rivers Cultural Center

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley is gearing up for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.
The Boots and Blues starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 7, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center to benefit branches in Ontario, Payette and Weiser.
Madison Kendall, a resource specialist with the organization, said the fundraiser will feature live music, dancing, dinner, a full bar and an auction.
“It’s a pretty fun night,” Kendall said.
She said the money from the event goes toward the general operations of the three branches in the Treasure Valley.
The clubs provide an after-school program and day care during the school year, according to the organization’s website.
Kendall said tickets are $100 each, available at the door or the Ontario Boys and Girls Club at 573 S.W. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 541-889-7979.
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
