Renowned jazz fusion group set to perform at Four Rivers Cultural Center

A jazz fusion group that has performed alongside a “who’s who” of the music world, from the Los Angeles Philharmonic to rapper Jay Z, is coming to Ontario.

Quarteto Nuevo will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8, in the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theatre at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The quartet of performers from Los Angeles merges “western classical, eastern European folk, Latin and jazz,” according to the group’s website.

These master musicians who play saxophone, cello, guitar and percussion have performed nationwide.

The show is part of the Community Concerts of Treasure Valley series.

Janet Komoto, of the Community Concerts group, said Quarteto Nuevo came highly recommended by a booking agent. The group is composed of talented instrumentalists and arrangers, she said.

“Quarteto Nuevo is widely recognized by audiences, presenters, and critics as one of the most exciting and innovative groups in America today,” said a press release from the concert organization.

“Their performances are atmospheric,” it continued, “full of subtle surprises and unlike anything else heard in the jazz world.”

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students. Family tickets are $45 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Dorsey Music at 45 S. Oregon St. or online. For more information, contact Komoto at 208-739-2777.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.