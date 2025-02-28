PHOTOS: A chronicle of flooding as Malheur River reaches historic level

The Malheur River reached the third highest peak in Vale in history on Feb. 25, according to the National Water Prediction Service.

The federal agency said the gauge in Vale recorded a crest at 23.57 feet – above what is considered the major flood stage at 23 feet. That compares to the devastating flood crest in 1957 of 24.58 feet and the second-highest peak of 23.8 feet in 1982.

The river dropped below flood stage – 19 feet – on Thursday night.

Malheur County officials have declared a county emergency and are asking Gov. Tina Kotek to issue a same declaration on behalf of the state. Such declarations put into play public help to deal with flooding impacts.

The Harper Junction Bridge is covered in floodwater Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the Malheur River reached record levels. (SHAWN COLEMAN photo)

Michael Anchondo (left) and Alex Killian ride a boat into a cornfield on Tuesday, Feb. 25, near the 36th Street Bridge between Vale and Ontario. (ERIC ELLIS/For the Enterprise)

Floodwaters flow around outbuildings in the Harper area on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Photo contributed by Samantha Weatherby Allaire)

Water levels rise near the Billy Evins Rodeo Park in Vale on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (KATELYNN MILLAN/ For the Enterprise)

Floodwater begins to rise Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Malheur County. (KATELYNN MILLAN/For the Enterprise)

Jason Lammers drives a four-wheeler on Brooks Road in Little Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 25, through an estimated two and a half feet of water. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Floodwater begins to rise Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Malheur County. (KATELYNN MILLAN/For the Enterprise)

Floodwater begins to rise Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Malheur County. (KATELYNN MILLAN/For the Enterprise)

Ontario firefighters Brett Leavitt and Eddie Mendoza move a raft towards a home on Northwest 36th Street on Tuesday, Feb. 25, to rescue two people and a dog trapped by high waters from the Malheur River. (Ontario Fire & Rescue photo)

Floodwater covers the Vale Rodeo Grounds on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the Malheur River peaked at 23.55 feet at midday. The river is considered a major flood stage when it reaches 23 feet at Vale. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Floodwater covers roadways near Vale as the Malheur River swelled to 23.55 feet. The river is considered at a major flood stage when it reaches 23 feet at Vale, about 4 feet from the top of the levee. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Malheur River in Vale swelled to a historic major flood level on Tuesday, Feb. 25, peaking at 23.55 feet at midday, but then dropped slightly before rising again just before sunrise on Wednesday, Feb. 26. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Malheur River in Vale swelled to a historic major flood level on Tuesday, Feb. 25, peaking at 23.55 feet at midday, but then dropped slightly before rising again just before sunrise on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The river is considered at a major flood stage when it reaches 23 feet at Vale, which is about 4 feet from the top of the levee. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Crews cut a hole in a dike to drain water on U.S. Highway 20 on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (ODOT photo)

Floodwater covers U.S. Highway 20 on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the Malheur River swelled to record levels. (ODOT photo)

