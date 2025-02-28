PHOTOS: A chronicle of flooding as Malheur River reaches historic level

The Malheur River reached the third highest peak in Vale in history on Feb. 25, according to the National Water Prediction Service.
The federal agency said the gauge in Vale recorded a crest at 23.57 feet – above what is considered the major flood stage at 23 feet. That compares to the devastating flood crest in 1957 of 24.58 feet and the second-highest peak of 23.8 feet in 1982.
The river dropped below flood stage – 19 feet – on Thursday night.
Malheur County officials have declared a county emergency and are asking Gov. Tina Kotek to issue a same declaration on behalf of the state. Such declarations put into play public help to deal with flooding impacts.
