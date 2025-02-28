Malheur County under another warning for anticipated minor flooding in coming days

Malheur County is under another warning for what is expected to be minor flooding in the coming days.

The National Weather Service issued the warning to be in effect from Saturday, March 1, to Thursday, March 6. Officials said some county roads near the Malheur River will be covered with floodwater, including Westfall Road near Harper.

The weather service said Bully Creek, Agency Valley and Warm Spring reservoirs are expected to release water into the Malheur River to account for snow melt and runoff for the spring. The reservoir releases will cause water levels to swell to 20.5 feet at some parts of the Malheur River. Levels higher than 19.5 feet are considered a “flood stage,” the weather service noted.

As of now, the weather service said, the anticipated releases should not make the river exceed moderate flood stage, which is 21 feet.

The river dropped below flood stage – 19 feet – Thursday night and remains at 18.55 as of Friday, Feb. 28, at 11:30 a.m.

Officials urge drivers to avoid fording the river. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the notification said.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.