Nyssa News: Tap your toes to live music at the senior center

March is on the way, and the big question is will it come in like a lion or a lamb?

Starting the month, the Gem State Fiddlers will perform at the Nyssa Senior Center on Saturday, March 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The concert is free with donations accepted and split between the band and the senior center.

The monthly foot clinic will be held Tuesday, March 4, at the center, starting at 8:30 a.m. Contact Urte Hammons at 541-212-9208 to schedule an appointment. The cost is $10.

Also on March 4, a Game and Craft Social will start at 1 p.m. Participants are invited to bring their favorite craft or game.

The center will host a tamale lunch fundraiser on Friday, March 7, from noon to 1 p.m. or until the tamales are all gone. The cost is $10 per plate per person and includes a tamale, rice, beans, drink and dessert. The Senior Center is located at 316 Good Ave.

• From March 4 to April 1, the Nyssa Library will feature Oregon’s Dino-Story where you can uncover the mystery of Oregon’s dinosaur history. Friends of the Nyssa Library will host an opening celebration from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 4. There will be face painting, a raffle and treats.

The exhibit is bilingual and interactive brought to the library by the Oregon Museum of Natural and Cultural History. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 12-4 p.m. Saturdays. The library is at the corner of 4th and Main Streets.

