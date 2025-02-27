Letters: Thanks, Vale, for this rescue in the snow

To the Editor:

On Friday, Feb. 14, ISpeed Wireless internet went down early in the morning. In an effort to restore service to our Vale-area customers, ISpeed quickly responded and ventured out into the snow to see what the problem was. For some reason, we assumed the road up the Butte would be plowed. It wasn’t and our technician quickly became overwhelmed by snow and slid off the side of the hill. His vehicle was in the ditch so he decided to walk up the butte to the towers.

The snow was much deeper than anticipated and after about 2 ½ hours, he was about half way up the butte. He was laboring to walk through the deep heavy snow. He was now cold and wet from the snow and the temperature was dropping.

We kept him on Facetime monitoring his progress. Panic began to settle in. Was he going to make it to the top or surrender to the cold?

An office technician suggested calling the City of Vale. We did just that and, by the Grace of God, found Search and Rescue. My prayer was answered.

Our technician finally did make it to the top of the hill and restored service. Search and Rescue was able to bring him down safely. He did endure mild frostbite to his hands and feet but is recovering nicely.

This story had a happy ending but could have turned deadly quickly. If you know any of the following people, please give them a big thank you for their part in this rescue and a pat on the back. Without them, this would have been a horrible disaster: Tod at the City of Vale for calling Luke Keller; Luke for getting Rick Wickersham off the Vale Butte; and Becky Gray for being smart and calm to call the city for help.

Ray Wickersham, ISpeed Wireless Inc.

Payette, Idaho

