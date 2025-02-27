Letters: Congress, do your job

To the Editor:

You and I may have voted for different candidates in November, but I am sure neither of us thought we elected Elon Musk as the 47th president of the United States.

How is a private citizen, who is both unvetted and unelected, put in charge of shutting down government agencies as well as the hiring/firing process of public servants? That is the job of Congress who is elected by “We the People,” the taxpayer. The process of electing members of Congress keeps them accountable to the public, unlike a private citizen. A private citizen, who has been paid billions of dollars of taxpayer money in government contracts.

Making our government efficient and eliminating fraud is definitely worthwhile. However, it is extremely alarming that Musk now has access to the U.S. Treasury Payment System, our personal Social Security data, our tax returns, and the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services. The absence of responsibility and transparency in the way Musk will decide on winners and losers should concern all of us. In the meantime, workers who have the expertise, experience, and integrity to run these agencies have been fired.

Again, it is the job of Congress to make sure that our agencies are operated fairly, effectively, and with democratic accountability. We must remind our elected members of Congress to do their jobs. Please contact your representatives by calling or emailing repeatedly to remind them that they are working for the American people.

Kris and Deanna Pobanz, Ontario

