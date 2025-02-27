Coming Up: Pancakes cooking for Shrove Tuesday at Vale church

PANCAKES: A free Shrove Pancake Supper will be served at the Vale Methodist Church, 255 Cottage St. S., on Shrove Tuesday, March 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be a buffet of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, and beverages. The event will also feature a raffle for a handmade walnut bowl by Alva Mitchell and a winter comfort basket.

Shrove Tuesday is a Christian observance which starts the day before Lent. Foods often given up during Lent are “used up” by eating a pancake meal.

DEMS: The Malheur Democrats will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 2, at the Sullivan residence, 1083 N.W. 2nd Ave, Ontario. The previous meeting scheduled February 16 was postponed due to inclement weather. On the agenda: election of officers and discussion of planned actions during this significant political time. For information, contact Lucy Hutchens, chair, at 208-739-6954 or lucymhutchens36atgmail.com.

FIRE BENEFIT: A luau-styled event to benefit Ontario’s fire and rescue operations is set for Saturday, March 1, at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Tickets cost $20 per person, $40 per couple, and include dinner. There will be an auction, no-host bar, music and a poker tournament. For information, call 541-881-3233.

CAIRO: There will be a community potluck get-together at 5 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Boulevard Grange. People are invited to bring a favorite dish and their photos of past chili feeds held at Cairo Elementary School. For information, call Iran Trenkel, 541-212-2918 or Renae Corn at 208-707-1540.

FUSION: Quarteto Nuevo will bring a blend of jazz, classical and world music to Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario on Saturday, March 8. The show starts at 7 p.m. in the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theatre. The performance is part of the Community Concerts of Treasure Valley series. Tickets are available at the door and online at 4rcc.com.

SCOTTISH: Tickets are on sale now for a performance of traditional Scottish folk music infused with rock elements on April 1 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The concern by renowned group Skerryvore will be at 6:15 p.m. in the Meyer McLean Theatre. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at 4rcc.com or the Cultural Center Gift Shop, 676 S.W. 5th Ave.

HONORS: The Vale Alumni Association is accepting nominations for this year’s Hall of Fame inductees. Organizers are seeking nominees who have had an exemplary career, acted to put Vale on the map, or dedicated significant time and effort to serving the Vale community. Written nominations are due March 14. The Hall of Fame banquet will be in October. For more information, contact Bobbi Buttice, 541-823-2900; Luke Keller, 541-212-4681, or Brian Wolfe, 541-881-6205.

MEETINGS:

Sunday, March 2

• American Legion community bingo, 2 p.m., Vale Post 96, 436 Main St. N.

Wednesday, March 5

• American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96 meeting, 7 p.m., 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Monday, March 10

• Valley View Cemetery District board meeting, 2 p.m., agenda posted at cemetery office.

Tuesday, March 11

• Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall.

• Warmsprings Irrigation District board meeting, 7 p.m., 334 Main St. N., Vale.

Thursday, March 13

• Vale Irrigation District Board meeting, 1 p.m., 521 A St. W., Vale.

