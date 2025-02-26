Obituary from the Enterprise, February 26, 2025: John Farley Hammond and Jim Zatica

John Farley Hammond

April 5, 1931 – Feb 11, 2025

On Tuesday morning, February 11, 2025 John Farley Hammond “Jack”, age 93, passed away peacefully at Pioneer Place Assisted Living in Vale, Oregon. Jack was born April 5, 1931, in Burbank, South Dakota, to Si and Gladys Hammond, the fifth of 11 children.

The family moved to Rodney, Iowa, in 1946 and Jack graduated in 1950 in Le Mars, Iowa. Jack went to work in Igloo, South Dakota, at a munition depot, where he met his wife Delores Lafferty.

Jack then joined the Navy and married Delores “Dee” on Christmas Eve in 1952 and was shipped out on Christmas day. He served four years in the Korean conflict in three different aircraft carriers as an electrician in communications.

They had one son John and later adopted their second son Alan in 1958, after the Navy. Jack moved his family to South Dakota, then moved on to Harper, Oregon, in 1957, working for Frank Marchek. He then later moved to Willowcreek, becoming a ditch rider and working on his own place raising horses, cattle, and farming. Jack loved horses and hunting and was never at a loss for words.

He is survived by his son, John, daughter-in-law Marsha; grandchildren, Beau, Natalie, and three sisters. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Delores, son Alan, two sisters, and five brothers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pioneer Place Assisted Living, Canyon Homecare, and Dr. Brett Johnson for the loving care and happiness you brought to Jack. We know he enjoyed you all so much. Services will be held at a later date, to be announced.

*****

Jim Zatica

Oct 7, 1934 – Feb 17, 2025

Jim Zatica, 90, of Jordan Valley, Oregon, passed away in Homedale, Idaho on February 17, 2025. Rosary Devotions will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 1 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Jordan Valley, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. also at the church, with potluck to follow. Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So., Nampa 83651 where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.

Jim was born on Oct. 7, 1934 to Basque immigrant parents, Joe and Ignacia (Bilbao) Zatica. There is some debate on his actual birth year as Dad always told people that he was born in 1933. Either his birth or baptismal certificate were incorrect. He was the last child born into a family of six children and was spoiled greatly by his older sisters.

Upon entering school, he could only speak Basque but managed to Americanize and graduate from Jordan Valley High School in 1952. He joined the Army and was present at the nuclear bomb testing in the Nevada desert.

In March 1959, Jim married Peggy Key. Mom and Dad formed a partnership of brains and brawn starting their own business from nothing in Jordan Valley. Thus began many years of gallons of gas being pumped, tires being repaired and countless employees being taught how to work and the necessary skills to thrive.

Dad was immensely proud of his Basque heritage and exemplified the tremendous work ethic that is Basque. It was commonplace for Dad to work literally night and day to support his family and fledgling business. Life was not all toil as Dad had an excellent sense of humor. Almost everyone he encountered was given a nickname and his life was full of laughter and teasing peppered with cussing. He was a loyal friend to many and had an immensely kind, soft heart. Dad was a huge, loving presence in our lives. He taught us how to hunt and countless memories were made mostly involving sore feet, buck fever and poor shooting. He taught many of us how to play basketball spending numerous hours scrimmaging with teenagers much younger than him. He held his own with his lightning quickness. He served his community as a member of the city council, school board, and cemetery board. Dad was a charter member of the Lions Club. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

After years of hard work, Dad’s body began to fail, and he entered Owyhee Health and Rehab in Homedale. We would like to thank the staff for not only their care for Dad but the love that they showed him. He made many close friends; many thanks to them as they looked out for Dad in his final days. Dad was extremely grateful to the priests that visited and brought the sacraments to him in the nursing home.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; son, Kevin; parents; sisters, Sola Staley and Julie Yzaguirre; and brothers, Jess and Paul Zatica. He is survived by his sister, Mer Cortabitarte; daughter, Lee Ann Conro (Mike) and grandchildren, Kelly Chamberlain (Tyler); Patrick Conro (Logan); Ashley and Melissa Zatica, and two great-grandchildren, Harmony Hernandez and Graysen Conro and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, PO Box 186, Jordan Valley, Oregon 97910 or Txoko Ona, PO Box 1163, Homedale, Idaho 83628 or the charity of your choice.

Ongi bizitako bizitza, goian bego! A life well lived, rest in peace.

*****

