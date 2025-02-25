Malheur River rises to moderate flood stage in Vale, Highway 20 remains closed

UPDATE

Officials expect U.S. Highway 20 between Harper and Juntura to be closed through the day, according to an update from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Crews report up to 5 feet of water on the road north of Juntura as forecasters predict river levels to peak late this morning.

“Slow down and drive with caution,” the State Department of Transportation said. “Do not drive through water.”

Water covers U.S. Highway 20 between Harper and Juntura. (OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION photo)

The Malheur River is expected to moderate flood stage in Vale Tuesday morning and U.S. Highway 20 between Harper and Juntura remains closed because of flooding.

The National Water Prediction Center early Tuesday, Feb. 25, issued a flood warning as the river gauge in Vale showed a rapid rise overnight.

Moderate flooding is expected when the river reaches 21 feet.

“The river will rise to 21.4 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning,” the national center said in its warning.

“Recent rain and snowmelt have increased flows in rivers and streams across Malheur County,” the warning said.

In describing the expected impacts, the warning said, “Butte Drive will be flooded with water greater than 1 foot deep between the bridge and Foothill Drive. The area near the 36th Street Bridge upstream from Ontario will flood with water flowing over low spots on Malheur Drive. Debris damming on the 36th Street Bridge may be a problem. Flood waters will cover portions of Airport Road and Russel Road southwest of Vale when Bully Creek is contributing little water.”

Officials urge people not to attempt to drive through deep waters.

This story will be updated.

NOTE: Readers can help by reporting observations and sharing photos in an email to reporter Steven Mitchell: [email protected].