Flood update: Malheur County remains under flood warning until Wednesday

Forecasters expect major flooding in Malheur County to peak this evening, Tuesday, Feb. 25.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the water level was hovering at 23.14 feet, according to the National Water Prediction Service. Any rise above 24 feet could “exceed the safe design capacity of the levee,” according to the federal agency.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued an updated flood warning that will be in effect until Wednesday at 10 p.m.

National Weather Service forecasters expect surging water levels from the Malheur River to peak over the next 12 hours.

David Groenert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said while forecasters do not expect water levels to rise above 24 feet, he said the weather service has some “uncertainty” in the forecast.

Groenert said forecasters are looking at one data point on the Malheur River in Vale. It is difficult for meteorologists to “translate” how the river will move and how water will spread downstream, according to Groenert.

He said by early Wednesday morning, water levels will begin to recede.

ROAD CLOSURES

Meanwhile, U.S. Highway 20 will remain closed between Harper and Juntura, according to Vicki Moles with the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Malheur County Emergency Management Facebook page listed Airport Road in Vale, along with Harper and Copeland Roads in Harper, were closed. Outside of Ontario, Butte and Foothill Roads. Those areas are impassable, the county emergency management office noted.

Airport Road in Vale,

SANDBAGS

Those needing sandbags can call Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125, according to Lt. Rich Harriman of Malheur County Emergency Management.

Harriman said the unfilled sandbags are free. They just need to be filled.

Floodwater begins to rise on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Malheur County. (KATELYNN MILLAN/For the Enterprise)

Floodwater begins to rise on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Malheur County. (KATELYNN MILLAN/For the Enterprise)

Jason Lammers drives a four-wheeler on Brooks Road in Little Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 25, through an estimated two and a half feet of water. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

The Malheur River near Ontario runs high on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as a major flood level was forecast by authorities. (LARRY LANE photo)

Floodwater begin to rise at the intersection of Russell Road and Sand Hollow Road in Vale on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Highway officials warned drivers not to ford high water. (Photo contributed by Nichole Rutten)

Floodwater begins to rise on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Malheur County. (KATELYNN MILLAN/For the Enterprise)

Floodwater covers the roadway near Harper on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Highway officials warned drivers not to ford high water. (Photo contributed by Samantha Weatherby Allaire)

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.