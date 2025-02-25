UPDATE: BREAKING NEWS: Major flooding to hit Malheur County, rising water levels threaten levee until Wednesday

UPDATE 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Lt. Rich Harriman of Malheur County Emergency Malheur River water levels are forecasted to peak this evening. As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the river was hovering at 23.27, according to the National Water Prediction Service. Any rise above 24 feet could “exceed the safe design capacity of the levee.”

David Groenert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said forecasters do not expect water levels to rise above 24 feet. Still, he noted some “uncertainty” in what the weather service expects. Groenert said that forecasters are looking at one data point on the Malheur River in Vale. It is difficult for meteorologists to “translate” how the river will move and how water will spread downstream, according to Groenert.

“Sometime between now and tonight, it’ll peak and start receding through the day tomorrow,” Groenert said.

Groenert noted this is the highest flow of water for the Malheur River in Vale since 1982.

Forecasters expect major flooding in Malheur County on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with water from the surging Malheur River entering homes near the 36th Street Bridge in Ontario, according to a notification from the National Water Prediction Service.

The river is surging higher and faster than officials had expected, triggering the latest flood warning.

“Numerous roads crossing the river between Harper and Ontario will be flooded with water entering houses near the 36th Street Bridge in Ontario,” the warning said. “Extensive inundation of farmland will occur between Harper and Ontario,” said the warning, issued mid-morning Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Vicki Moles with the Oregon Department of Transportation said that U.S. Highway 20 will likely remain closed for the rest of the day between Harper and Juntura. Moles said there is water over the road in a few locations about 10 miles west of Juntura. So far, the water has not risen to a level that has prompted further closures, Moles said. “But, things could change,” she said.

Drivers were warned not to try fording high water.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the warning said.

Those needing sandbags can call Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125, according to Lt. Rich Harriman of Malheur County Emergency Management.

The water level of the Malheur River as of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday is hovering at 23.55 feet, according to the National Water Prediction Service website. That is considered a major flood stage. But any rise above 24 feet could “exceed the safe design capacity of the levee,” the Federal Water Prediction Service noted.

Officials said water from the Malheur River may begin flowing over U.S. Highway 20 near Harper

Foothill and Lagoon Drive near Vale could flood if Willow Creek is running high, the notification said.

Forecasters expect the Malheur River water level to hover around 23 feet. The Federal Water Prediction Service noted that the river level is about three feet from overtopping the levee, which protects Vale from major flooding.

Floodwater covers the roadway near Harper on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Highway officials warned drivers not to ford high water. (Photo contributed by Samantha Weatherby Allaire)

Floodwaters flow around outbuildings in the Harper area on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Photo contributed by Samantha Weatherby Allaire)

Water levels rise near the Billy Evins Rodeo Park in Vale on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (KATELYNN MILLAN/ For the Enterprise)

Floodwater begin to rise at the intersection of Russell Road and Sand Hollow Road in Vale on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Highway officials warned drivers not to ford high water. (Photo contributed by Nichole Rutten)

