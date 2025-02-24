Adrian Middle and High School principal back on duty after internal investigation

Bill Wortman is back on duty as Adrian Middle and High School principal after the Adrian School Board voted to reinstate him following an internal investigation.

Circumstances of his leave and details of the investigation are being withheld by Adrian School District officials. They cite state law protecting personnel records of teachers and administrators.

But Wortman’s absence was noted in the community with several citizens addressing the school board in a recent meeting.

During a board meeting on Feb. 12, Chair Quinten Shenk said that Nick Ketterling, superintendent of the Adrian School District, recommended Wortman return to his role. He said Ketterling told the board during the public portion of an earlier special board meeting that he would “finalize his investigation” regarding a complaint the district received about Wortman and follow up with him with the findings. Shenk said the board instead voted 3-2 to have the investigation done by an independent party.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Ketterling declined the Enterprise’s request for public records related to the investigation and Wortman’s leave.

Wortman declined to comment on the matter in a Feb. 12 phone call.

Ketterling did confirm in an email that Wortman resigned as head coach of the girl’s high school basketball team, though he offered no information on when that happened or why. He noted that Wortman was still the high school’s head football coach.

According to the Oregon School Activities Association website, Kiana Quintero is the head coach of the girls basketball team. It appears the district did not publicly announce the coaching change.

During the Feb. 12 board meeting, about half a dozen people defended Wortman, praising his contributions as a coach. During his tenure, Wortman has led the football team to a pair of state championships.

Adrian resident Sarah Martin said parents of teens would be lucky to have someone like Wortman around their kids.

Former basketball coach and school board member Brent Ishida said that coaches in Oregon undergo mandated training that “sets a standard” for how head coaches conduct themselves around teenagers.

Kevin Mundlin, an Adrian parent, urged more transparency and better communication from the district. He said he had heard only rumors about the Wortman situation.

“I don’t know if he was sent home with pay or what,” Mundlin said. Parents, he said, “don’t know anything.”

“We just know that you just reinstated him, as far as I know,” he said. “It would be nice to know more.”

An Adrian resident, Sarah Martin, speaks to the Adrian School Board after the district’s high school principal, Bill Wortman, was reinstated. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Robert Radford, an Adrian resident, speaks during the public comment period on Wednesday, Feb. 12, during the Adrian School Board meeting. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Jessica Smith, an Adrian resident, speaks out in defense of Bill Wortman, principal of Adrian High School, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, after the board reinstated him in a unanimous vote. The Adrian board had a third party investigate a complaint made against Wortman. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

