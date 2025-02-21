Seats up for election for school boards, Ontario Recreation District – filing season open

Seats on local school boards and the college board are up in the May 20 special district election, with positions on the Ontario, Nyssa and Adrian School Boards and the Treasure Valley Community College Board.

In Ontario, the county’s largest school district, seats held by board members Matt Stringer and Blanca Rodriguez are up for reelection. As of Tuesday, Feb. 11, neither has filed for additional four-year terms, according to the Malheur County Clerk webpage.

A vacant Ontario four-year board seat is also on the ballot this year. Antonio ‘AJ’ Sunseri, stepped down last year and the Ontario board chose to keep the seat open until the election.

The Nyssa School Board will have four four-year and one two-year seats available. Jazmine Ramirez, who the board appointed to replace Jeremy Peterson last year, is up for reelection for the two-year seat. She has not filed to run again. Seats held by board chair Pat Morinaka and board members Susan Ramos, Megan Robbins and Dustin Martinsen are up for new terms. As of Tuesday, Feb. 11, only Martinsen has filed for reelection.

In Vale, seats held by Jason Chamberlain and Ryan Bates, the board chair, are up for four-year terms. Neither has filed for reelection. There is also a vacant four-year seat on the ballot.

In Adrian, seats held by board chair Quinten Shenk, Eric White and Ryan Martin are up for four-year terms. None have filed for reelection.

In Harper, seats held by Jeff Ramos, Jim Joyce and Lisa Fisher are up for reelection to four-year terms. None has filed to seek additional terms.

On the college front, seats held by longtime members Dirk DeBoer, Roger Findley and Ken Hart are up for reelection for four-year terms. As of Tuesday, Feb. 11, none of the incumbents had filed to run again.

The Ontario Recreation District Board will have three four-year seats held by Mary Jo Evers, Matt Meja and Megan Cook up for reelection. None has filed for additional terms.

Those interested in running for an open seat have until Thursday, March 20, to file with the Malheur County Clerk’s Office. Local ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, April 30, according to Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter. Trotter said those who have not received a ballot by May 12 should contact her office.

Ballots must be dropped in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, or postmarked by Election Day, May 20, if sent by mail.

Other seats up for election include:

•Malheur Education Service District: seats held by incumbents Greg Alexander, Rebecca Martinez and Donald Hodge are up for reelection to four-year terms. None has filed to run again as of Tuesday, Feb. 11. •Annex School Board: incumbents Nick Grace, Joe White and Sharona Olsen are up for four-year terms. None has filed to run again.

•Arock School Board: seats held by incumbents Elias Eiguren, Joseph McElhannon and Brittany White are up for four-year terms. None has filed to run again.

•McDermitt School Board: seats held by incumbents Gladys Elordi, Steve Maher and Jeanette Yturriondobeitia are up for four-year terms. Tim Maher is up for a two-year term. None has filed.

Other local boards

•Adrian Rural Fire Board – Seats held by Jimmy Simpson and Robert Webb.

•Annex Rural Fire Board – Seats held by Joseph White, Mike Panike and John Woods.

•Nyssa Rural Fire Board – Seats held by Dillion Mitchell and Frank Ausman.

•Ontario Rural Fire No. 7-302– Seats held by Monty Culbertson, Michael Derrick and Brandon Coley plus one vacant seat.

•Vale Rural Fire – Jeff Burkhardt, Jeremy Chamberlain

•Ironside Cemetery – Rowena Lytle, Dona Sperl

•JV Cemetery – Anne Stephens, Lou Ann Krupp

•Valley View Cemetery – Nancy Anthony, Bobbi Buttice

•Nyssa Rural Road No. 2 – Jill Conant (one position)

•Ontario Rural Road No. 3 – Steven Hansen, Denis Price

•Juntura Rural Road No. 4 – Nathan Joyce, Danny Pozzi

•Ironside Rural Road No. 5 – Dwight Ramer, Rick Wilcox

•Malheur Memorial Health – Christopher Stam, Kim Stipe, Joe Farmer, Genniel Frahm (two-year term)

•Ontario Library – Siri Jackman (filed for reelection), Jean Findley, Lynelle Christiani

•Pioneer Nursing Home – John Nalivka, Dennis Buttice

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

