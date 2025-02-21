New development plans 27 homes in Nyssa priced for first-time buyers

NYSSA – Jaime Nuno wants young people to have a chance at owning a home, so he’s launching a new subdivision in Nyssa.

Ground work has started for what Nuno calls Baja Falls, situated on North Fifth Street between Oak Street and Chestnut Avenue.

The subdivision has 27 lots and Nuno said the first phase will focus on nine lots. He plans to build three homes. He owns both J Nuno Construction and Nuno Homes.

Nuno, a native from Baja California in Mexico, said he lived in Nyssa from 1997 to 2003. He then moved to Idaho and started his business in 2013. He said his mother and sister still live in Nyssa.

He senses an opportunity for the new homes he will build.

He said tenants living in rental homes he has in Nyssa can’t afford a new home or can’t find one. He said only one new home is under construction currently in Nyssa.

“There are no houses on the market,” he said. “I see the need for housing in the area.”

He said homes he builds in Idaho sell for $500,000 to $800,000.

“Young people don’t qualify” for financing such a home, he said.

He said his Nyssa homes will cost in the low $300,000 range. The homes will start at 1,200 square feet and he has a variety of floor plans at differing sizes, Nuno said.

“I want to give an opportunity for young people to be able to buy a house,” he said.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.