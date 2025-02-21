Kotek appoints Maag to Oregon Board of Agriculture

A lawyer from a prominent Vale-area farming family was tapped to advise on agricultural issues.

Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed Kirk Maag, an environmental attorney to the Oregon Board of Agriculture. Maag is a partner at the Stoel Rives law firm in Portland.

The 10-member board advises the director of the state Agriculture Department. Maag will serve a four-year term that starts immediately, according to a press release the agency.

Maag grew up on his family’s farm and feedlot in Willowcreek, an unincorporated area north of Vale.

He said it was an honor to be appointed to the board.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our state’s agricultural community and creating a positive impact for our future. I am excited to serve alongside many distinguished industry peers.”

Maag earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental economics, policy and management from Oregon State University and his law degree from Georgetown University.

State law requires seven of the appointed members to be involved in producing agricultural commodities. Two board members must represent the public. The remaining board member is the chair of the state Soil and Water Conservation Commission. The director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University serve as ex-officio board members without the right to vote.

Maag was appointed to represent the public.

The board meets quarterly in different parts of the state.

