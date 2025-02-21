Adrian’s Jordan signs with EOU

An Adrian High School standout has signed to play football for Eastern Oregon University next year.

Senior Rance Jordan signed a letter of intent to become a Mountaineer this fall.

Jordan was a key member of the Adrian football team that brought home an eight-player 1A state football title last year. He said he was excited to join the Mountaineer team.

he said he is among about 30 first-year players who have committed to join the EOU football team, which, he said, is an exciting aspect of joining the team.

“There will be lots of players,” he said.

Jordan said he intends to study agribusiness at the La Grande university. An academic standout, Jordan said he had gotten “pretty dang good grades” throughout his time at Adrian High School.

For that reason, Jordan told the university coaches to hold on to their football scholarship as much as possible and that he would pursue academic scholarships. So far, he said he’s received enough scholarships to pay for most of the university’s cost. Jordan said he is still applying for others.

“The plan is to not have to pay any money,” Jordan said.

Another aspect that Jordan said he appreciates about La Grande is the “small town atmosphere.”

“I don’t like to have to drive through so many stoplights,” he said.

He said he would also like not to travel too far from Adrian, about two hours from La Grande.

