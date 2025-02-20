Vale mobile home park faces foreclosure with more than $2 million demanded

The former owner of a Vale mobile home park is foreclosing on the property, seeking more than $2 million, according to a foreclosure notice.

The fate of the Treasure Valley Mobile Home Park, at 1000 Hope St. in Vale, is unclear.

The foreclosure notice was issued to Treasure Valley LLC, whose primary member is Brooke L. Torres, who now lives in Florida and touts mobile home parks as “lucrative.”

She didn’t address written questions about the situation, instead saying by email on Monday, Feb. 17, “I am actively working to resolve the foreclosure situation” as soon as next week.

The notice, on behalf of Kevin Berg, said that Torres’ company didn’t make monthly payments for several months in 2023 and seeks $2,266,066. The notice said that Treasure Valley LLC failed “to protect, preserve and maintain the property in good condition and repair.”

Berg and his attorney, Dustin Martinsen of Vale, both declined comment.

The listed telephone number for the park no longer operates. The park has 67 home sites and, according to state records, 11 are vacant. Tenants are not part of the foreclosure action.

“I take full responsibility for the past issues related to the management of the property,” Torres said in her email. “I am committed to correcting these mistakes and ensuring a brighter future for our community.”

The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department shows that Torres declared an intention to sell the park last October. Torres confirmed in a Feb. 17 email that it is listed for sale.

The state records show that last September Torres notified the state that mobile home parks in Milwaukie and La Grande also would be sold.

Torres once owned mobile home parks in the Vancouver area, according to reports in The Columbian newspaper.

In 2022, she and her husband Christian established a company in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, called Cash Cow Capital LLC.

She has produced a number of online videos. In one, she describes listening to a speaker describe the benefits of owning mobile home parks instead of other residential real estate. She said there was an image of a mailbox “just stuffed with cash.”

She added, “I want my mailbox to look like that.”

The company’s website describe Cash Cow Capital as “your mobile home and RV resort investing experts.” The site said, “These communities have been on the rise in popularity and demand for years, making them a lucrative investment opportunity.”

In a podcast in 2023, Christian Torres discussed how he assesses each property they buy to consider improvements. He said he talks to tenants to learn about issues such as inadequate parking or garbage service.

“Those little things you would never know unless you asked the tenants,” he said.

His wife said a benefit is owning only the ground, not the homes in the parks. That is “really appealing” because they’re not responsible for a leaking toilet or running faucet.

“You just create rules and regulations and policies around the communities where people have to like figure out how to maintain their own homes in order,” her husband added.

In her email Monday, Torres said, “Our goal is to create a clean, safety and healthy environmental for all residents. To achieve this, we are bringing in professional management to help.”

Foreclosure proceedings have started against the owner of the Treasure Valley Mobile Home Park in Vale. The owners owe more than $2 million, according to a foreclosure notice. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

