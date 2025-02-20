Major meth trafficker from Ontario sentenced to federal prison

An Ontario man has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison for distributing about 20 pounds of methamphetamine a week into the Treasure Valley.

Law enforcement officers last year in January raided the home of Ricardo Rodriguez, 61, of Ontario, according to documents filed in an Idaho U.S. District Court. They found an illegal .40-caliber firearm, hundreds of fentanyl pills, and an ounce of methamphetamine, the court records noted.

Rodriguez was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boise said in a statement on Feb. 13 that Rodriguez was a member of a drug trafficking organization operating out of eastern Oregon. Rodriguez supplied co-conspirators with methamphetamine for redistribution in Idaho.

Deann Tackman, identified in court records as one of Rodriguez’s conspirators, pleaded guilty last year and is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

According to her plea, Tackman, in November 2023, sold three pounds of methamphetamine to an informant in Idaho.

That same month, she drove to an Ontario hotel and picked up between 15 and 20 pounds of methamphetamine. Tackman hid the methamphetamine in the gas tank of her Toyota 4Runner and distributed the drugs to others in Idaho, according to court records.

When law enforcement officials searched Tackman’s home in Idaho at the end of November, they found 36 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the 4Runner’s gas tank, the court documents note.

Another conspirator, Debi Ann Angel, 64, of Boise in December was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Her attorney said in a court filing that Angel’s role had been “limited in scope” when she was caught in December 2023 with more than a pound of methamphetamine.

While the amount of methamphetamine was “significant,” Angel did not “occupy a leadership role” in the criminal operation, according to court records.

In arguing for a more lenient sentence, Angel’s defense attorney noted that her “community involvement” included volunteering as a chief judge in local elections.

Court documents noted that she was the primary caregiver for her husband, who struggles with multiple health conditions.

Law enforcement officials have taken extensive actions over the last couple of months against drug traffickers in the area. According to the press release, the case was part of an organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation, a national effort targeting the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational crime organizations.

The press release noted that the High Desert Drug Task Force worked on the case that included the Oregon State Police, the Ontario Police Department and the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.

“Teamwork is critical to stop drug trafficking groups. This case started in our community, but crossed many jurisdictional boundaries, to include the state line into Oregon,” said Nampa Police Sergeant Shane Huston in the press release.

In December, police arrested seven people in Ontario and Payette for possessing “dealer amounts” of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The scale of the investigation appeared to be extensive as other drug task forces from around Oregon were involved, including the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, Blue Mountain Drug Enforcement Team, Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement and Rogue Area Drug Enforcement.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

