Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of February 19, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CITY OF VALE, OREGON

F STREET IMPROVEMENTS – REBID – 2025

City of Vale

150 Longfellow Street N.

Vale, Oregon 97918

The City of Vale, Oregon, invites Bids for the construction of the F Street Improvements – Rebid – 2025 project. The Work for this Project includes a 3-inch asphalt concrete pavement grind and inlay of the full width of F Street. The Base Bid Work begins at Viking Drive and extends to the alley between Main Street and West Street. The approximate area of the Base Bid Work is 5,800 square yards (SY). The Work from the alley between Main Street and West Street, extending to Cottage Street, is considered an Additive Alternative to the Base Bid. The approximate area of the Additive Alternative Work is 2,100 SY. All valve boxes and manholes within the construction limits will be adjusted as needed, and the existing crosswalks will be replaced. Work required to complete the Project is as shown on the Drawings and specified herein. Sealed Bids for the described Project will be received by Todd Fuller, City Manager, at the office of the City of Vale at 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, Oregon 97918, until 2:00 p.m., local time, March 13, 2025, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Contractor will be subject to the Davis-Bacon Act (40USC276a) and the applicable provisions of ORS 279C.800 through ORS 279C.870 (the Oregon Prevailing Wage Law). Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Anderson Perry & Associates, Inc., 1901 N. Fir Street, La Grande, Oregon 97850, Andy Lindsey, P.E., [email protected], 541-963-8309. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or at the other locations listed below. City of Vale, Oregon, 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, Oregon Bidding Documents are available at http://www.andersonperry.com under the Bid Docs link. The digital Bidding Documents may be downloaded for a non-refundable payment of $30.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc Number 9527123 on the website. Assistance with free QuestCDN membership registration, document downloading, and working with the digital Project information may be obtained at QuestCDN.com, at 952-233-1632, or via e-mail at [email protected]. The Bidding Documents will be available for download after February 20, 2025. No paper sets will be provided for bidding purposes. The Owner is an equal opportunity employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid. Minority and women-owned businesses should indicate they are a minority on the Planholders List.

Owner: City of Vale, Oregon

By: Todd Fuller

Title: City Manager

Date: February 17, 2025

Published February 19, 2025

