Obituary for the Enterprise, February 19, 2025: John Eich Rumsey

John Eich Rumsey

Jan 13, 1949 – Feb 12, 2025

John Eich Rumsey, 76, of Vale passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 12 with family by his side. John was born to Clifford and Rosemarie Rumsey in Vale on January 13, 1949, and was the youngest of their four children, Gary, Patsy, Bob and John. He married Marcella Pitcher on July 30, 1971, and together they had two boys, CJ and Kelly.

Early on, John started his passion for carpentry, working on everything from decks and roofing houses to also building homes in the Vale area, including the home where they lived. After a number of years of self-employment, John went to work at the Vale BLM office where he would retire.

Throughout his days, John could usually be found at his shop, where he would repair or make items for local residents and handmake many keepsake items for his family. Together, John and Marcy enjoyed being around their family. Attending Vale Viking volleyball to see the games and watch Kelly coach the Vikings in the fall was always a highlight. Road trips to the Oregon coast, Yellowstone and Arizona along with their occasional travels to Tennessee and Arkansas to visit Marcy’s family.

One of the things John looked forward to most was his three grandkids. John and Marcy always made the time for the trips to Utah to watch as many games and activities as they could and he was proud of each of them.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gary and Bob; and sister-in-law Eilleen Rumsey. John is survived by his wife Marcy, CJ (Traci) Rumsey, Kelly Rumsey, aunt Dottie Mendiola, sister Patsy Shelton, sister-in-law Jean Rumsey, and his three grandchildren Conner, Madison and Sophie, along with his nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to all the 4th and 6th floor staff and doctors at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho, for their care of John. Services will be held at Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario on Friday, February 21 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Vale Youth Baseball or Vale High School Volleyball.

