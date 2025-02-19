Nyssa News: Pantry cites Prescott as top volunteer

The Nyssa Community Food Pantry recently recognized Sally Prescott as the 2024 Volunteer of the Year. Volunteers are vital to the pantry, assisting clients with shopping and helping shelve product on freight day.

The upcoming Case Lot Sale at M&W Markets is a great way to help fill the pantry shelves. Items most needed include canned fruit and vegetables, Ramen noodles and peanut butter.

The Nyssa Food Pantry crew celebrates the selection of Sally Prescott (center) as volunteer of the year. (Contributed photo)

• Craft time at the Nyssa Public Library is held most Fridays from 1-3 p.m. The session Friday, Feb. 28, will be the culmination of a three-part craft based on the story of Rapunzel. Towers have been built and Rapunzel, her prince and fairies created with the final touches to be added. The movie “Tangled”, a 2010 Disney movie based on the story of Rapunzel, will also be shown with popcorn to enjoy while watching the movie.

While visiting the library, check out the list of upcoming craft themes and events.

The Nyssa Library is more than books. Computers are available, books on tape, magazines and newspapers to enjoy in comfy chairs. The library has a great selection of historical and reference materials of Nyssa and Malheur County. Using the Libraries of Eastern Oregon system, books can be ordered from other libraries in the LEO system. Visit the library, located on the corner of 4th and Main Streets, and check out all that the library has to offer!

• Nyssa Senior Citizens Center will host Gem State Fiddlers on Saturday, March 1, starting at 4:30 p.m. The concert is free, with donations accepted and split between the Senior Center and the fiddlers.

• “Strong People” continues Thursdays at 1 p.m. This is a wonderful gentle stretching and exercise class with many exercises done while seated. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.

Last week’s Malheur Enterprise featured Nyssa High School graduate Yolanda Diaz as part of the Malheur Works intern program during the program’s first year in 2021. Yolanda is currently working toward a degree in social work and according to the article, “plans to pursue a career in mental or community health.” Currently she is working with OSU Extension as one of the instructors of Strong People.

It’s not too late to join this exercise program, just show up! The program is also available via Zoom with instructions available at the Senior Center, 316 Good Ave.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

