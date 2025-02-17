Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Friday, Feb. 14

Harper Charter 58, Dayville/Monument 38

Baker 79, Ontario 26

Jordan Valley 50, Huntington 41

Adrian 61, Prairie City/Burnt River 44

Saturday, Feb. 15

Four Rivers 44, Jordan River 42

Crane 76, Harper Charter 46

Burns 61, Vale 48

Girls Basketball

Friday, Feb. 14

Adrian 56, Prairie City/Burnt River 40

Baker 66, Huntington 33

Baker 62, Ontario 19

Harper Charter 48, Dayville/Monument 25

Saturday, Feb. 15

Crane 62, Harper Charter 53

Jordan Valley 70, Four Rivers 36

Vale 56, Burns 48

Wrestling

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Ontario Boys Duals Match – Ontario High School

Ontario 48, Parma 38

Friday, Feb. 14

Special District 3A Girls Championship Tournament – La Grande High School, La Grande

First: La Grande

Second: Crook County

Third: Baker/Powder Valley

Fourth: Nyssa

Fifth: Vale

Saturday, Feb. 15

Pine Eagle Invitation – Pine Eagle High School – Halfway

Boys

First place – Nyssa

Girls: N/A

*The Boys Special District 3A Championship is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at Vale High School

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

