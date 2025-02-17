Sports scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Friday, Feb. 14
Harper Charter 58, Dayville/Monument 38
Baker 79, Ontario 26
Jordan Valley 50, Huntington 41
Adrian 61, Prairie City/Burnt River 44
Saturday, Feb. 15
Four Rivers 44, Jordan River 42
Crane 76, Harper Charter 46
Burns 61, Vale 48
Girls Basketball
Friday, Feb. 14
Adrian 56, Prairie City/Burnt River 40
Baker 66, Huntington 33
Baker 62, Ontario 19
Harper Charter 48, Dayville/Monument 25
Saturday, Feb. 15
Crane 62, Harper Charter 53
Jordan Valley 70, Four Rivers 36
Vale 56, Burns 48
Wrestling
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Ontario Boys Duals Match – Ontario High School
Ontario 48, Parma 38
Friday, Feb. 14
Special District 3A Girls Championship Tournament – La Grande High School, La Grande
First: La Grande
Second: Crook County
Third: Baker/Powder Valley
Fourth: Nyssa
Fifth: Vale
Saturday, Feb. 15
Pine Eagle Invitation – Pine Eagle High School – Halfway
Boys
First place – Nyssa
Girls: N/A
*The Boys Special District 3A Championship is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at Vale High School
News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].
WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.