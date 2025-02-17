Sports scoreboard

The latest scores and results from area high school sports teams.
Boys Basketball 

Friday, Feb. 14

Harper Charter 58, Dayville/Monument 38  

Baker 79, Ontario 26

Jordan Valley 50, Huntington 41 

Adrian 61, Prairie City/Burnt River 44 

Saturday, Feb. 15 

Four Rivers 44, Jordan River 42 

Crane 76, Harper Charter 46 

Burns 61, Vale 48 

Girls Basketball  

Friday, Feb. 14

Adrian 56, Prairie City/Burnt River 40 

Baker 66, Huntington 33

Baker 62, Ontario 19 

Harper Charter 48, Dayville/Monument 25 

Saturday, Feb. 15 

Crane 62, Harper Charter 53 

Jordan Valley 70, Four Rivers 36 

Vale 56, Burns 48 

Wrestling  

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Ontario Boys Duals Match – Ontario High School

Ontario 48, Parma 38

Friday, Feb. 14 

Special District 3A Girls Championship Tournament – La Grande High School, La Grande 

First: La Grande 

Second: Crook County 

Third: Baker/Powder Valley 

Fourth: Nyssa 

Fifth: Vale 

Saturday, Feb. 15

Pine Eagle Invitation – Pine Eagle High School – Halfway

Boys

First place – Nyssa

Girls: N/A

*The Boys Special District 3A Championship is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at Vale High School  

