Several Malheur County girls qualify for state wrestling meet

Several Malheur County girls are heading to the state wrestling meet after posting strong performances in district competitions.

The top four finishers in their weight class at districts move on to the OSAA state championships, set for Thursday, Feb. 27, to Saturday, March 1, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Two Nyssa wrestlers won their weight classes on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District No. 3 Tournament in La Grande. Lorien Bowns won her 100 weight division, while teammate Abigail Mardock won her 125 weight class. A Nyssa freshman, Macy Dunn, placed second in her 115 weight class.

As a team, the Nyssa girls finished fourth out of 27 teams at the tournament with over 121 team points.

Vale’s Aubrey Maupin, a sophomore, won her 170 weight division. Teammate Payton Perry, a senior, placed second in the 130 weight class. In the 145 weight category, Vale junior Adysen Maupin finished third.

The Vale wrestlers took fifth overall with 102 points.

Ontario sophomore Carmela Rodriguez took second in the 170 weight division. Rodriguez will be the lone Ontario girl heading to the state tourney. The girls squad put up 38 team points to end in 15th place.

Four Rivers wrestler Lacatia Mason, a senior, took third in her 105 weight class.

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

