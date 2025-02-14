Weather conditions to ease by midday for Malheur County

Weather in Malheur County will moderate through the day Friday but for the morning “slick roads remain and the commute will be difficult,” according to the National Weather Service.

The agency is continuing its winter storm warning until 11 a.m. Friday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions this morning, with improvement by midday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” the agency said.

The Ontario area had light snow through the night and the temperature at the Ontario Municipal Airport at 6 a.m. stood at 24. At that hour, Oregon’s TripCheck didn’t report any highway closures.

The high for Ontario is forecast to be 31 with a chance of rain or snow through the day.