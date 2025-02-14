Vale’s Pioneer Place aces state review

Pioneer Place, Vale’s assisted living and nursing facility, is getting ready to celebrate some good news.

The publicly-owned facility, including the only nursing home in Malheur County, recently passed a state inspection of its nursing home with a clean record.

“The average for a facility is 12 citations,” said Administrator Corey Crismon. “We got zero – no deficiencies.”

The inspection was done by the state Department of Human Services, which confirmed Crismon’s information.

The agency sent three surveyors who spent five days examining all aspects of Pioneer’s nursing home operation, Crismon said.

They went through client medical records. They checked on food being served. They interviewed all the residents.

“It’s a pretty intensive one,” Crismon said of the inspection.

Such inspections not only ensure a facility is operating properly but are a key to federal funding that flows through the state.

He said the state report now goes to federal regulators, who rate facilities on a star system. Crismon said the results could mean Pioneer Place moves from three stars to four stars -– just one short of the top-tier five-star rating. The ratings, too, can affect how much funding Pioneer Place gets.

“The team did an awesome job,” Crismon said. “It’s a pretty big accomplishment in today’s regulated senior care.”

Crismon learned of the findings in an “exit interview” after the inspection was complete. He then notified the staff.

“We are going to do something to celebrate,” he said.

Meantime, Pioneer Place is chipping away at its “to do” list to bring the Vale building completely in compliance with fire regulations. New fire-resistant doors are in, a new fire sprinkler system is being installed and then upgrades to the fire alarm system will be installed, probably in March.

He said the client count at Pioneer Place also is doing well.

“We’re doing better than budgeted,” he said.

A state inspection of the assisted living facility last October resulted in 15 citations that are still being addressed, the state agency said.

News tip? Send your information to [email protected].

