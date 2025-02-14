Nyssa board to continue turf talk on Monday

The Nyssa School Board asked committee members studying a project to convert the high school football field into artificial turf to return with more information.

The board on Monday, Feb. 10, turned down a $110,000 design bid in a 4-2 vote.

Board members Susan Ramos and Pat Morinaka, the board chair, voted in favor of the bid, while Jazmine Ramirez, Donny Ballou, and Maribel Ramirez dissented. Board member Megan Robbins was absent.

The price tag of the entire project would be around $1.1 million, according to Ryan Hawkins, district superintendent. Should the school board approve the project, the construction could be completed by August, according to Hawkins.

The board scheduled a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. – Presidents Day – to consider additional information.

Martinsen said he would like more information about the pros and cons of having turf instead of grass. He also said he wants to know the cost of maintaining a turf field compared to maintaining a grass field.

Another concern board members raised during their work session on Monday surrounded the school track being closed to the public during non-school hours.

Hawkins said the intent is to protect the district’s property.

The turf project committee includes Hawkins, Luke Cleaver, the high school principal, Jesse Melendez, the district’s maintenance director, Lee Long, a weight lifting teacher with the district and John Braese, a county resident.

Hawkins said the committee vetted three bids and recommended Wright Brothers Building Co., an Eagle company.

The decision to hold a special meeting on a holiday came at the tail end of Monday’s regular meeting.

Melendez asked the board members who voted against the design bid to explain their vote.

Maribel Ramirez said she wanted to know that students were represented on the committee. She asked if students could come to the special meeting and share their thoughts on the potential project.

Martinsen he wanted to know what the “return on the investment” would be for the district. He said his vote against the design plan does not mean he is completely opposed.

“From my perspective,” Martinsen said, “I’m not totally close minded to it.”

Hawkins said the project would help modernize the district’s facilities.

He said the district would entirely fund the project from revenue the district has brought in from its virtual school.

“I really do believe the district deserves this,” he said. “This is a perfect opportunity to give students what they deserve.”

News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

