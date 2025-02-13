Weather warning issued as Ontario braces for a half a foot of snow, windy conditions

A winter storm is expected to roll into Malheur County Thursday morning, with up to a half foot of snow expected in the Ontario area through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service early Thursday issued a winter storm warning, forecasting a high of 22 in Ontario but with wind chills making it feel as cold as -4. The temperature in Ontario was 1 degree at 5 a.m.

The agency forecast 4 inches of snow in Ontario through Thursday and another 2 inches overnight. The area won’t get above freezing until Saturday.

The weather service said high regions of Malheur County could see 6 to 10 inches of snow – accompanied by wind.

“Winds gusting as high as 40 mph causing areas of blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions,” according to the forecast.

The storm hits as Malheur County officials plan to continue operating a warming shelter one more night. The warming center provides overnight refuge for the area’s unhoused population. The center is scheduled to open at 7 p.m. at Girvin Hall at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. Dinner and breakfast are available.

In high school sports, Nyssa’s basketball teams were scheduled on Thursday to travel to Burns to take on the Hilanders and Adrian was scheduled to be in Baker City to play Pilot Rock/Ukiah.

