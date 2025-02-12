Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of February 12, 2025

Notice of Election of Board Members for Special Districts

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, an election will be held for the purpose of electing Directors to fill the following positions and terms, including any vacancies that may exist. The following list is not all inclusive. Please check with the County Clerks’ office for a full list of Special Districts and Positions.

Adrian School District #61 Harper School District #66

Director, Zone #1, 4 year term Director, Position #2, 4 year term

Director, Zone #2, 4 year term Director, Position #3, 4 year term

Director, Zone #3, 4 year term Director, Position #4, 4 year term

Juntura School District #12 Dell-Brogan Cemetery District

Director, Position #1, 4 year term Directors, 2 positions, 4 year terms

Director, Position #3, 4 year term

Director, Position #4, 4 year term Owyhee Cemetery Maintenance District Directors, 2 positions, 4 year terms

Ironside Rural Road Assessment District #5

Directors, 2 positions, 4 year terms

The election will be conducted by mail. Each candidate for an office listed above must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the elections department of Malheur County, Oregon. The first day to file a declaration of candidacy is February 8, 2025. The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy is 5 pm, Thursday, March 20, 2025. Candidate filing forms may be picked up from the office of the County Clerk (Vale), the respective District Office or on the County Clerk’s website http://www.malheurco.org/county-clerk/election-information/. The legal notice is to be published in the Malheur Enterprise.

/s/ Gayle V. Trotter

Authorized signature of district election authority

Title County Clerk Date signed January 31, 2025

Publish Date February 12, 2025

*****

