Malheur County wants to buy old Vale City Hall but no plan in place for its use

Malheur County is bidding to buy Vale’s old city hall and fire station but it has no certain plans for what to do with the real estate.

The Malheur County Court acted Wednesday, Feb. 5, to offer $250,000 for the two buildings.

The city of Vale late last year put up the former city hall for sale for $350,000 and is asking $150,000 for the old fire hall.

The old city hall, across from the Malheur County Courthouse, was built in 1938. City offices were housed there until 2020, when Vale city government moved to a former bank building at 150 Longfellow St. N.

The old building had been used by the Vale Food Bank, a law firm and, for a time, Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe.

“It’s totally empty” now, said Vale City Manager Todd Fuller.

The city listed the property with True North Real Estate Group. The real estate firm describes the old city building as a possible gem.

“Whether you’re envisioning a community center, office space, or residential conversion, this property is a blank canvas just waiting for your ideas,” the listing said. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of local history with so much potential!”

The old fire hall, about one block east and across from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, is not in good shape, according to Fuller.

“It needs to be torn down,” he said.

He said the city decided to get rid of properties it no longer needs.

“We didn’t think we needed to be landlords,” Fuller said.

He said the city doesn’t have a plan for what to do for any money it gets from a sale.

Dan Joyce, Malheur County judge, said the old city hall “is useable as is.”

He said the county has no specific plan for the building but noted that “we’re always short of places to put people.”

He said the fire hall property could be used for a new county dispatch center.

News tip? Send your information to

