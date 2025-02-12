Coming Up: Basque event, history talk on calendar in Ontario, Vale

Ontario Basque Club’s 76th Charity Auction and Dinner will feature food, music, dancing and a lamb auction on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Ontario Armory, 1330 S.W. 4th St.

This year’s event features an authentic Basque dinner prepared by Chef Jesus Alcelay, executive chef from the Cottonwood Grille in Boise. Entertainment will be provided by Triki Taka Stomp of Boise.

Dinner tickets cost $40 and can be purchased at https://ontariobasqueclub.org.

There will be a silent auction, starting at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the lamb auction at 8 p.m.

The club’s fundraisers over the years have allowed the group to donated to a range of community needs and projects, including the city swimming pool project, Malheur County Fairgrounds, Boys and Girls Club, Ontario and Vale senior citizens groups, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and more.

Here’s a look at some other events on Malheur County’s calendar:

HISTORY: Idaho author and artist David R. Day will speak at the Thursday, Feb. 13, meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society. The meeting will be at the Vale Community Center, and starts with lunch at 11:30 a.m. Day, author of “Idaho Waters” and “Boise: City of Trees,” will talk about “The Intrigue of Malheur.” Lunch will be a brunch– eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy – served by the center for $15 per person.

A photo by David R. Day shows the historic post office at Westfall. (Contributed photo)

FUSION: Tickets are on sale now for a performance of traditional Scottish folk music infused with rock elements on April 1 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. The concern by renowned group Skerryvore will be at 6:15 p.m. in the Meyer McLean Theatre.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at 4rcc.com or the Cultural Center Gift Shop, 676 S.W. 5th Ave.

LUAU: Ontario Fire and Rescue’s big luau-style fundraiser will be Saturday, March 1, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. The 45th annual Firefighters Benefit, with a Hawaiian theme, kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight. Event tickets are $20 each and $40 per couple, including dinner. The event is for 21 and over.

Limited tickets are available at the door of the cultural center, located at 676 S.W. 5th Ave, in Ontario, or can be purchased at the fire department at 444 S.W. 4th St. For more information, call 541-881-3233.

DEMS: The Malheur Democrats will hold a public meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Sullivan residence, 1083 N.W. 2 nd Ave. in Ontario. On the agenda: officer elections and discussion of actions during this significant political time. For information, contact Lucy Hutchens, chair, at 208-739-6954 or [email protected].

Send your event information to [email protected].

WE CAN’T DO THIS FOR FREE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. We depend on support through subscriptions to deliver our reports. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.