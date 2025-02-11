Want to be a public servant? Vale City Council recruiting for an open seat

Vale residents have a chance to become a Vale City Council member without going through the election process.

A seat held by Alex Hartwell is now vacant since he was elected mayor last fall. His replacement will serve the remainder of his council term, which goes to the end of 2025.

The city is inviting applicants to submit a letter about their interest by Friday, Feb. 21.

The appointee has to have lived in Vale for 12 months, be a registered voter and be at least 18.

In a letter to be considered by councilors, applicants should address several topics, according to City Manager Todd Fuller. These include the reason for seeking the seat, background, qualifications and relevant experience and connections to the community. The letter can be sent by email to the city manager ([email protected]), by mail or dropped off at City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N.

The council meets twice a month. Besides Hartwell as mayor, others on the council currently include Derrick Peasley, Leighton Keller, Chad Cooper and Monty Bixby.

