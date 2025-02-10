PHOTOS: Vale girls basketball continues to dominate

The Vale girls basketball team won its 15th consecutive game in front of a hometown crowd on Saturday, Feb. 8, handily defeating Umatilla 63-17.

The 3A Vikings are 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the Eastern Oregon League, ranked third in the state and have not lost a game since mid-December.

The Vale boys team fell to Umatilla 71-44 on Saturday. The Vikings basketball team is 6-13 overall and 0-7 in league play.

Vale’s Kellen Hartley, a sophomore, is swarmed by Umatilla defenders on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the squad’s 71-44 loss to the Umatilla at home. The Vale team is 6-13 and 0-7 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Claire Johnson, a junior, is swarmed by Umatilla defenders on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the Vale girls team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Brynlee Hartley, a senior, keeps the ball from an Umatilla defender on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the Vale team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale High School basketball fans turned out on Saturday, Feb. 8, as the Vikings hosted Umatilla at home. The girls basketball team dominated, with a 63-17 win, while the Vale boys team lost 71-44. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale girls basketball player takes a shot on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale girls basketball player takes a shot on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale boys basketball player evades a defender on Saturday, Feb. 8, during his team’s 71-44 loss to the Umatilla at home. The Vale boys basketball team is 6-13 overall and 0-7 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale girls basketball player shoots the ball on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale High School basketball fan takes in the action on Saturday, Feb. 8, as the Vikings hosted Umatilla at home. The girls basketball team dominated, with a 63-17 win, while the Vale boys team lost 71-44. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale boys basketball player keeps the ball from a Umatilla defender on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the squad’s 71-44 loss to the Umatilla at home. The Vale team is 6-13 and 0-7 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Brooklyn Maag, a sophomore, zips by a Umatilla defender on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the Vale team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Claire Johnson, a junior, takes a shot on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

A Vale boys basketball player pulls up to take a shot on Saturday, Feb. 8, during his team’s 71-44 loss to the Umatilla at home. The Vale boys basketball team is 6-13 overall and 0-7 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Kesley Stepleton passes the ball on Saturday, Feb. 8, during her team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Cal Johnson, a freshman, dribbles the ball on Saturday, Feb. 8, during his team’s 71-44 loss to the Umatilla at home. The Vale boys basketball team is 6-13 overall and 0-7 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Karlee Crane, a junior, a junior, pulls down a rebound during the Vale team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Kesley Stepleton, a junior, runs down a loose ball during her team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla on Saturday, Feb. 8 at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Eli Seals a freshman, keeps the ball from a Umatilla defender on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the squad’s 71-44 loss to the Umatilla at home. The Vale team is 6-13 and 0-7 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Brooklyn Maag, a sophomore, dribbles the ball on Saturday, Feb. 8, during the Vale team’s 63-17 win over Umatilla at home. The Vale girls basketball team is 19-1 overall and 7-0 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)

Vale’s Canon Hiatt looks for an open teammate on Saturday, Feb. 8, during his team’s 71-44 loss to the Umatilla at home. The Vale team is 6-13 and 0-7 in league play. (ANGIE SILLONIS/For the Enterprise)









News tip? Send your information to Steven Mitchell at [email protected].

